Fire department battles small bosque fire in Cochiti

Updated: December 04, 2021 06:26 PM
Created: December 04, 2021 05:14 PM
COCHITI, N.M. - A small bosque fire ignited today near Cochiti, causing several homes to be on notice for evacuation.
About 70 acres have burned in the Pena Blanca area, and the Santo Domingo Pueblo.
So far, it's burned some salt cedar trees and scrub land.
Several fire departments are working to get it under control.
