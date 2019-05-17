Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fire is burning about 10 miles southeast of Roswell, near Bottomless Lakes State Park which has been evacuated.
The fire, which has consumed about 150 acres, is burning on private land along the Pecos River in Chaves County and threatening structures, according to officials.
In addition to the flames, firefighters are also dealing with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Officials believe lighting sparked the fire.
