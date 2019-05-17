Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico | KOB 4
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
May 17, 2019 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fire is burning about 10 miles southeast of Roswell, near Bottomless Lakes State Park which has been evacuated.

The fire, which has consumed about 150 acres, is burning on private land along the Pecos River in Chaves County and threatening structures, according to officials. 

In addition to the flames, firefighters are also dealing with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Officials believe lighting sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.come and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Updated: May 17, 2019 02:44 PM
Created: May 17, 2019 01:18 PM

