Fire leaves Roswell family homeless | KOB 4
Fire leaves Roswell family homeless

Faith Egbuonu
August 14, 2019 05:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Alexandre Banta, his wife and one-year-old daughter are homeless.

"We're still trying to find a place to live," Banta said.

Banta and his family are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives lost in a fire.

"It was like literally all we had," Banta said. “All of our clothes are gone. Memories that we actually have of our daughter got burned up.”

Banta said he barely had the funds to purchase his home, before it caught on fire three days ago.

"We were working on the car and my wife saw smoke coming out the top of the trailer,” Banta said. “ Being startled I ran to the door, and yanked it open... thank God it didn't make it worse.”

However, everything inside of the RV was engulfed by the flames.

"The investigator stated that there was a propane leak," Banta said. "The stove worked, and the pilot, I guess… got the fumes from the electric heater… somebody had unscrewed the pilot down. So it actually released gas without us knowing."

Banta and his family are still grateful despite the tragedy they’re facing. No one was injured, and the community is trying to help.

"We do have some assistance that the residents of Roswell have actually started helping us with," he said. 

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 14, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 04:52 PM

