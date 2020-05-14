Fire Marshal helping businesses determine occupancy load

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:28 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 09:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Starting Saturday, retailers in New Mexico can reopen to 25% of their max occupancy.
To help businesses make sure they are in compliance with the public health order, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall Gene Gallegos and his 14 inspectors have been giving notices to businesses, informing them about their occupancy load.
"20,000 businesses in the City of Albuquerque, depending on, and they are all various types of businesses, so we are going to have to get out to a good 10 to 15,000 of them the best we can," Gallegos said.
For business that do not get a notice, they can figure out their occupancy rate on their own.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they won't be enforcing the number of people inside a business right away.
"We want to educate first we want to set them up for success," Gallegos said.
