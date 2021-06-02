Fire near Cuba burns approximately 700 acres

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 02, 2021 05:28 PM
Created: June 02, 2021 03:55 PM
CUBA, N.M.- Firefighters are attacking a wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest by air and on the ground.
Forestry officials believe the Wolf Draw Fire started when an illegal campfire was left burning over the Memorial Day weekend.
The fire burned approximately 700 acres, and was 20% contained as of Wednesday.
Crews say the fire is burning in a secluded area, but there are concerns about oil rigs that are near the fire line.
Officials warn that the forest is experiencing extreme drought conditions, which makes the potential for fires worse.
