Fire near Roswell 60% contained

KOB Web Staff
May 19, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Patterson Fire near Roswell has burned an estimated 987 acres.

The fire is 60% contained, according to officials.

Bottomless Lakes State Park is open to the public for day use only. It was evacuated Friday as the fire spread.

No structures are threatened and there are no evacuation orders in place.

