Fire officials remind people about fire restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Unfortunately, much of northern New Mexico is still under abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.

"It's very important that New Mexicans do their part in protecting our land, protecting our homes, protecting their families, protecting firefighters, not just from wildfire but also from the possibility of COVID-19 spreading among firefighters and reaching the public,” she said.

As for federal lands, there are restrictions in place on various levels, so people need to check before they head out.

To see a full list of fire restrictions, click here.