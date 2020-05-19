Fire officials remind people about fire restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend | KOB 4
Fire officials remind people about fire restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Brett Luna
Created: May 19, 2020 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since January 1., there have been more than 165 wildfires on state and private land. Those fires have burned more than 9,000 acres.

"We would like to keep those numbers much lower as we're moving into much hotter, drier conditions with lower humidity," said Wendy Mason, a spokesperson for the New Mexico State Forestry Division.

Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away and will be one of the first three-day weekends for a lot of people who have been cooped up working from home.  Before people get out and make a campfire, there are some things everyone needs to know.

"Currently for the state of New Mexico, the Forestry Division has put restrictions in place on fireworks, smoking, campfires and any open fires and this is on any non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands. State parks are also following these restrictions," she said.

Unfortunately, much of northern New Mexico is still under abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.

"It's very important that New Mexicans do their part in protecting our land, protecting our homes, protecting their families, protecting firefighters, not just from wildfire but also from the possibility of COVID-19 spreading among firefighters and reaching the public,” she said.

As for federal lands, there are restrictions in place on various levels, so people need to check before they head out.

To see a full list of fire restrictions, click here.


