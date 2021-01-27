Fire prevention efforts underway ahead of New Mexico's wildfire season

Large fires disturb more than just the forest.

"The intent there is to restore the forests that protect the water that we all use on a daily basis and that really protects the Rio Grande," Haffey said.

New Mexico fire officials say people can prepare for wildfire season by following these steps:

Have an emergency plan in place

Take pictures of important documents

Sign up for emergency alerts through your county or the FEMA app

The Nature Conservancy says people can also use this time to make sure they don’t have fuel around their house.

"You can also do things to move the brush away from your home, to secure your own property," Haffey said.

Experts expect a busy fire season in 2021.

"We already have our eyes on May, June 2021, in anticipation that it’s going to be pretty dry," Haffey said.