Fire prompts evacuations in Nogal Canyon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — County and Forest Service firefighters are responding to a 20-acre fire in Nogal Canyon.
Officials said all of Nogal Canyon is under an immediate evacuation notice. Evacuees can go to the Carrizozo Schools or Capitan Fairgrounds. The Capitan Fairgrounds is also accepting livestock.
For evacuees that do not have livestock, they are urged to to the Carrizozo Schools.
Officials said the fire is on both sides of the canyon and is being fanned by 45 mph winds. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
This fire was first detected Tuesday afternoon. It is 0% contained.
