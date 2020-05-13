Firefighters adapt amid pandemic

Instead of tables and chairs, firefighters are now eating bagged meals spread out on the fire lines or their individual camps.

Before they get to fighting the fire, each person is also screened and temperature checked.

Firefighters say the increased hygiene practices and social distancing is a whole new practice.

“One of the things we really have to hold our crews back on is helping each other,” said Deputy Incident Commander for the Lumberton Fire Ray Corral, Northern New Mexico Type Three Team.

Corral says it’s things like giving rides or sharing tools that have to be relearned, but the biggest change is the decontamination teams.

“They spray high touch areas like vehicles inside the cabs, outside the cabs, where the crews put the tools in, all the different compartments,” he said.

It’s an EPA approved chemical and it's considered to be defense soap. They say once it dries, you’re good to go.

“With the COVID-19 aspect of firefighting, it adds complexity,” said Guy Whisenhunt, also on the Type 3 Team. “I’m not going to say it slows our firefighting, but it’s going to make it difficult for us. It’s not going to be our natural reaction, we have to learn new muscle memory for it.”