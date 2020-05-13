Firefighters adapt amid pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Firefighters adapt amid pandemic

Megan Abundis
Created: May 13, 2020 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State firefighters are having to relearn how to fight fires in a COVID-19 world.

A group of firefighters in northern New Mexico are paving the way—figuring out how to be safe not only with the threat of fire, but a virus, too. 

Advertisement

Normally firefighters would have a big base camp to come back to. However, because of coronavirus, everything has changed—including all meals. They’ve been packed to go. 

“We’ve been preparing firefighter meals,” said Kendrick Martinez, Ken’s Cuisine Hatcha’s in Mora. “Three meals a day for 140 firefighters.”

Instead of tables and chairs, firefighters are now eating bagged meals spread out on the fire lines or their individual camps. 

Before they get to fighting the fire, each person is also screened and temperature checked. 

Firefighters say the increased hygiene practices and social distancing is a whole new practice.

“One of the things we really have to hold our crews back on is helping each other,” said Deputy Incident Commander for the Lumberton Fire Ray Corral, Northern New Mexico Type Three Team.

Corral says it’s things like giving rides or sharing tools that have to be relearned, but the biggest change is the decontamination teams. 

“They spray high touch areas like vehicles inside the cabs, outside the cabs, where the crews put the tools in, all the different compartments,” he said.

It’s an EPA approved chemical and it's considered to be defense soap. They say once it dries, you’re good to go. 

“With the COVID-19 aspect of firefighting, it adds complexity,” said Guy Whisenhunt, also on the Type 3 Team. “I’m not going to say it slows our firefighting, but it’s going to make it difficult for us. It’s not going to be our natural reaction, we have to learn new muscle memory for it.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Advertisement


Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car