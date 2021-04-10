Firefighters battle two wildfires on Rio Chama bosque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 10, 2021 09:09 PM
Created: April 10, 2021 08:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two wildfires are currently burning on the Rio Chama bosque.
The first fire is burning near US County Road 140 in Abiquiu. Fire officials said at least one residence has burned so far, and multiple structures are threatened.
The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Department is conducting evacuations for remaining residents who live in the area.
The second fire is burning two miles north of the first fire near U.S. Highway 85. Evacuations have also been issued for residents who live in the area. Multiple structures are threatened, fire officials say.
Around 7 to 10 acres have burned so far.
Smoke is visible for several miles in the surrounding area.
The cause of both fires is still under investigation.
