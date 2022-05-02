Firefighter's family loses cabin to Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

Zeke, a volunteer firefighter for Cochiti Lake, said he didn't expect the fire to reach Sapello, where the cabin was. He said his family has lived in the area for almost 200 years, and they're no stranger to wildfires or how unpredictable they can be.

With a deep family history of firefighting, Zeke said unfortunately, structure loss just comes with wildfires.

"Well I mean that’s just how it goes sometimes, nature is nature we can’t control it," he said about losing the cabin.

Luckily, no one was in the cabin at the time it was destroyed, and the rest of Zeke's family is out of immediate danger from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires.