Firefighters getting more calls as colder weather sets in across New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 30, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 05:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During this week's winter storm, Bernalillo County Fire Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue saw a spike in calls.
"We saw that our fire calls increased by about 40% while our EMS calls also jumped by about 11 percent during that time," said Janessa Ruiz, public information officer for the Bernalillo County Fire Department.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports it responded to more than three hundred calls for service.
"Due to the extreme weather and drop in temperatures, everyone is trying to stay warm," said AFR Deputy Chief Gene Gallegos.
Fire officials said many of the calls are a result of people turning on their heaters for the first time or using a portable heating devices.
"When these heaters click on, and they haven't been serviced in a while, if they haven't been looked at properly, it does cause problems and it does potentially lead to fires," Ruiz said.
People who use a space heater are encouraged to unplug it before they leave the room or prior to falling asleep.
There should also be at least 3 feet of space between the heater and everything else.
Firefighters also warn against using kitchen appliances, like a stove, to heat a house.
"As we approach these colder months, every resident, at the very least, should be checking and testing their smoke and Co2," Ruiz said. "Those are usually the first indicators to let you know that something is wrong."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company