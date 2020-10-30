Firefighters getting more calls as colder weather sets in across New Mexico

Fire officials said many of the calls are a result of people turning on their heaters for the first time or using a portable heating devices.



"When these heaters click on, and they haven't been serviced in a while, if they haven't been looked at properly, it does cause problems and it does potentially lead to fires," Ruiz said.

People who use a space heater are encouraged to unplug it before they leave the room or prior to falling asleep.

There should also be at least 3 feet of space between the heater and everything else.

Firefighters also warn against using kitchen appliances, like a stove, to heat a house.

"As we approach these colder months, every resident, at the very least, should be checking and testing their smoke and Co2," Ruiz said. "Those are usually the first indicators to let you know that something is wrong."