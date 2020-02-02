Firefighters: New Mexico house fire kills infant | KOB 4
Firefighters: New Mexico house fire kills infant

The Associated Press
Created: February 02, 2020 09:30 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico house fire killed an infant and led two other young children to be taken to a hospital, firefighters said Sunday.

Roswell Fire Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said the cause of the fire is under investigation but it broke out at a home in the southeast New Mexican city around 11 a.m.

Emergency responders took the infant to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were also taken to a hospital for evaluation. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

