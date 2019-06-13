Firefighters still healing after fireworks explosion | KOB 4
Firefighters still healing after fireworks explosion

Faith Egbuonu
June 13, 2019 07:08 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — It was just last Wednesday, when the lives of two firefighters were placed in jeopardy after a massive fireworks explosion.

The event that was meant to spread cheer on the fourth of July, instead has a community doing everything it can to help its first responders.

36-year-old Robert “Hoby” Bonham’s wife, Amanda, said they’re still at the burn unit in Lubbock, TX, where his condition has improved.

"He's fixing to head back for his second surgery. They've been working on some kind of areas on his back,” said Bonham.

Bonham said the sudden turn of events came as a shock, but they’re strong enough to fight the battle.

"It changes your life very quick, but we're getting through it. Hoby's extremely strong. He's determined, and he'll get through this,” Bonham said.

As for 46-year-old Jeff Stroble, he’s resting comfortably and battling the long road ahead to recovery.

Many businesses in the community have joined forces to support Roswell’s firefighters – like Pecos Flavors, Denny’s and even Domino’s Pizza.

Now, Roswell’s Ford Dealership plans to match every dollar donated up to $4,000.

"We feel it's important to just come together as a community, and take care of our own,” said Florence Nieto, Ford’s internet sales manager.

Bonham said she is grateful for the community’s efforts, prayers and support during this difficult time.

"We are just overwhelmed with the amount of support, love and prayers that have just come from the community. It's just been amazing. We're also thankful for everyone,” Bonham said.

Created: June 13, 2019 07:08 PM

