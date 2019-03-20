Firefighters taking proactive approach to wildfire season

Once the trees are cut down, they are either stacked into wood piles or put through a wood chipper to be hauled away.

“[It will] provide seniors, here in Bernalillo County, with firewood throughout the winter months,” Lt. Fox said. “Another thing is we actually provide some of the slashed material, the branches and things of that sort as a food source for the elephants at the Biopark Zoo."

In Addition to cutting down trees, crews are also using an herbicide to prevent the trees from re-growing.

Firefighters are reminding people that stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in the Bosque, meaning smoking, campfires and lighting fireworks is prohibited.