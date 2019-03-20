Firefighters taking proactive approach to wildfire season | KOB 4
Firefighters taking proactive approach to wildfire season

Kai Porter
March 20, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews have started to prepare for wildfire season.

Nearly 30 inmates, who are trained firefighters with the New Mexico State Forestry division, spent the day cutting down non-native, dead and fallen trees.

"We've identified this area on the northwest side of Central to be spot where we've had more frequent Bosque fires over the last few years,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lieutenant Brian Fox.

Once the trees are cut down, they are either stacked into wood piles or put through a wood chipper to be hauled away.

“[It will] provide seniors, here in Bernalillo County, with firewood throughout the winter months,” Lt. Fox said. “Another thing is we actually provide some of the slashed material, the branches and things of that sort as a food source for the elephants at the Biopark Zoo."

In Addition to cutting down trees, crews are also using an herbicide to prevent the trees from re-growing.

Firefighters are reminding people that stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in the Bosque, meaning smoking, campfires and lighting fireworks is prohibited.

Kai Porter


Created: March 20, 2019

