Fireworks prohibited in national forests
Eddie Garcia
July 01, 2019 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, people around New Mexico are encouraged to keep their eyes out for smoke.
“This would be the heart of our fire season, when we expect to have multiple fire starts,” said Matt Rau, spokesperson for Cibola National Forest.
Rau wants to remind people that fireworks are prohibited in national forests, even on the Fourth of July.
In addition to threats from fireworks, lightning is a concern forest officials.
As monsoon season sets in, New Mexico is at its highest risk for lighting-started fires.
Rau said people should call 911 to report active forest fires and 311 for illegal fireworks activity.
Credits
Updated: July 01, 2019 05:33 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 02:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved