Fireworks safety tips for celebrating the 4th of July

Before celebrating, people should also make sure that the fireworks they’ll be using are legal.

“Whenever you're looking at the individual firework itself where it says caution, that's one indicator for you to be able to know that this is a legal fireworks and it's going to stay in the same location after you light it. It's not an aerial device, it's not a ground audible,” Lt. Lujan said.

If the packaging on the firework reads the word “warning” then it’s illegal in Bernalillo County.

Gloves, eye protection, and long lighters with safety mechanisms are recommended when lighting the firework.

“And the whole purpose of the length is that it gives you some time to be able to light the firework and then get away from it,” Lujan explained.

About 30 seconds after the firework has finished going off should it be picked up and placed in soaking water.



