First case of Delta variant confirmed on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, A.Z.- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the first case of the Delta variant was identified in the northern part of the Nation.
"It is a concern right now, we're monitoring the individual who did get the virus. To my understanding, was vaccinated and not that much sickness, and we will see that in the next couple of days how that individual is doing," said Nez.
President Nez said the symptoms and sickness could have been worse without the vaccine. He encouraged the Navajo people to get the vaccine.
“Healthcare experts have said that the Delta variant will not be as severe because of folks that are vaccinated, so it's just people who are not vaccinated who are having complications with this new Delta variant," Nez said.
The Navajo Nation was a hot spot at the beginning of the pandemic. They, too, are lifting restrictions, but slowly.
"What is different here on the Navajo Nation is that we're mandating masks still, so we do have a resolution, that has yet to come to our office, but it got approved by the council last Friday to re-open 50% of the parks and our tourist destinations, and so as long as we wear a mask and are vaccinated, and I think this gradual reopening will continue," Nez said.
