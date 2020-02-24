First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission | KOB 4
First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission

The Associated Press
Created: February 24, 2020 11:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s fledgling State Ethics Commission said Monday it has received its first complaint without disclosing its contents or who it involves.

The commission in January started to field complaints and requests for advisory opinions regarding campaign finances, government contracting, gifts from lobbyists, and more. Any allegations of criminal conduct are referred to state or local prosecutors.

In response to an inquiry by The Associated Press, commission spokesman Sonny Haquani confirmed that a complaint was received without an immediate finding of probable cause.

The commission treats complaints as confidential until there is a probable-cause finding, including determinations about jurisdiction or dismissals. That doesn’t prevent people from going public with accusations or rebuttals, Haquani said.

The Albuquerque-based commission next meets in early April.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the commission in 2018 in the wake of a series of high profile corruption scandals that led to jail time for former Republican Secretary of State Dianna Duran and former state Sen. Phil Griego.

The ethics commission shares some responsibilities with the secretary of state’s office, which negotiates voluntary compliance with regulations on campaign finances, lobbying and financial disclosures, and the General Service Department, which oversees public contracting regulations.

Outside appointments to the commission are made by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Gisham and leading Republican and Democratic lawmakers.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

