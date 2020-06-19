First day of special session marred by technical difficulties | KOB 4
First day of special session marred by technical difficulties

Kai Porter
Updated: June 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: June 19, 2020 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The special legislative session has been riddled with technical problems from the start.

Due to COVID-19, the Roundhouse is closed to the public, and all committee meetings, floor debates and votes are supposed to be live-streamed.

But internet connectivity issues caused delays Thursday.

The Senate was forced into a recess on the floor after the webcast went down Thursday night.

"We then stop doing business if the public is not able to observe what we can do," said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto. "That has really created a lot of challenges for what, in a special session, should be the ability to come in, get the business done and go home.”

House republicans were critical of the delays. 

Lawmakers blamed the problems on a corrupted server that belongs to the webcast provider, which they say has been fixed.
 
"They have assured us this morning that we will not have any issues going forward either in committee or on the floor in either chamber," said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.

The legislature has created a backup Facebook page for webcasts if, for some reason, the webcast goes down again.


