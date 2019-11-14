First full-time assistant U.S. attorney appointed to serve in Roswell

"I've been a career prosecutor for over 15 years, 6 years with the state of New Mexico at various U.S. attorney offices,” Wishard said. “I served the U.S. attorney’s office as an assistant U.S. attorney in Las Cruces for 2 and a half years, and then in Albuquerque for over 5 years."

The appointment follows months of discussion on what to do about Roswell’s crime rate and enhance partnerships with federal, state and local agencies to improve public safety.

“We are acutely aware that even smaller cities like Roswell reeks of violent crime remain too high, stubbornly and unacceptably high,” Anderson said.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said this will help to prosecute criminals federally.

“With the criminals knowing that? Maybe they’ll take it somewhere else. We don’t wish nothing bad on nobody else, but I don’t want it in my county,” Herrington said.

HSI special agents have now been assigned to the new investigations office in Roswell.

“This will now be our 4th office in the state of New Mexico,” said El Paso’s Homeland Security Investigations agent, Jack Stanton.