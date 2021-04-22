First Lady visits Navajo Nation

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is spending two days on the Navajo Nation this week.
Biden said she wanted to visit the nation to find out what they need to help fight COVID-19.
"We are all mothers and activists and women who care about our families and our community," Biden said. "And I think it's right that we work together, and I hear your voices and I take your messages and I take them back with me."
President Joe Biden proposed the increase of funding for Indian Health Service to provide care for more than 2 million Native Americans.
