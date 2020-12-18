First New Mexico firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters and paramedics in New Mexico are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to health care workers on the front lines.
Brian Moya, assistant chief with the Santa Fe Fire Department, received the vaccine Thursday night. He said about 150 other firefighters and paramedics in the city and county fire departments also received the shot so far.
“I feel like by me taking it, I’m hoping that it gives me a comfort level maybe a little more than I would normally, being out in public. I still wear the mask, I still do the social distancing,” he said.
Christus St. Vincent Hospital posted a picture on Facebook Wednesday showing the first first responder in the state getting the vaccine, who is a firefighter and paramedic with the Santa Fe County Fire Department.
This week the hospital held three vaccination clinics for first responders in Santa Fe.
“The main reason why we want them to get it is if they get sick, they’re gone for 14 days,” said Moya. “If we don’t have enough firemen we may have to down a station, so it’s really good we’re getting this.”
KOB 4 was present on Monday when the hospital received 975 doses of the vaccine for front line workers.
Moya said he hopes getting vaccinated encourages the public to also get the vaccine when it becomes more widely available.
“I feel like us doing this gives people more abilities to say when it goes out to the general public that they’re willing to take it too if all these firefighters and nurses and first responders take it. I feel like if we can do that also, we’re telling them it’s safe for us to do it, so you guys do it too,” said Moya.
