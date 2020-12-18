First New Mexico firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine

This week the hospital held three vaccination clinics for first responders in Santa Fe.

“The main reason why we want them to get it is if they get sick, they’re gone for 14 days,” said Moya. “If we don’t have enough firemen we may have to down a station, so it’s really good we’re getting this.”

KOB 4 was present on Monday when the hospital received 975 doses of the vaccine for front line workers.

Moya said he hopes getting vaccinated encourages the public to also get the vaccine when it becomes more widely available.

“I feel like us doing this gives people more abilities to say when it goes out to the general public that they’re willing to take it too if all these firefighters and nurses and first responders take it. I feel like if we can do that also, we’re telling them it’s safe for us to do it, so you guys do it too,” said Moya.