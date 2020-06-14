First responders honor San Juan County EMT who died from COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

First responders honor San Juan County EMT who died from COVID-19

Grace Reader
Created: June 14, 2020 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —First responders from across the state honored a San Juan County man who died from coronavirus.

Glovis Foster was a flight medic EMT for San Juan County for more than 20 years. He also served in the military.

Advertisement

“He was also accomplished in life, he had several children that he cared for deeply, he was a grandfather, great paramedic, great friend and served our country,” said Brent Hamilton, a flight supervisor and Foster’s friend.

After becoming infected, Foster was transferred to Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque where he passed away.

“You always think that everyone is going to make it through every hazard or problem that we had in life so we didn't think that it was going to end this way but we are certainly feeling the impact now, his loss,” Hamilton said.

On Sunday, first responders honored Foster with a procession that spanned from the Lovelace in Downtown Albuquerque to Farmington.

Hamilton said his friend will be dearly missed.

“He was a personal friend that I did a lot with him and he is already missed 100 percent,” said Brent Hamilton, a flight supervisor. “He had a contagious smile, contagious personality and he's just a great guy, so I can't image there's anybody who won't miss him and won't find themselves missing him for a long time.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report
‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed
‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed
Drive-in movie rained out
Drive-in movie rained out
APD investigates 2 serious car crashes on Albuquerque' West Side
APD investigates 2 serious car crashes on Albuquerque' West Side
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 102 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 102 new COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


First responders honor San Juan County EMT who died from COVID-19
First responders honor San Juan County EMT who died from COVID-19
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report
Navajo Nation reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Watchdog files appeal over planned nuclear storage complex
Watchdog files appeal over planned nuclear storage complex
‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed
‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed