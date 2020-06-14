First responders honor San Juan County EMT who died from COVID-19

“You always think that everyone is going to make it through every hazard or problem that we had in life so we didn't think that it was going to end this way but we are certainly feeling the impact now, his loss,” Hamilton said.

On Sunday, first responders honored Foster with a procession that spanned from the Lovelace in Downtown Albuquerque to Farmington.

Hamilton said his friend will be dearly missed.

“He was a personal friend that I did a lot with him and he is already missed 100 percent,” said Brent Hamilton, a flight supervisor. “He had a contagious smile, contagious personality and he's just a great guy, so I can't image there's anybody who won't miss him and won't find themselves missing him for a long time.”