First Tesla sales and service center in New Mexico set to open

Updated: September 10, 2021 12:12 PM
Created: September 10, 2021 12:06 PM
NAMBE, N.M. – The first Tesla sales and service center has opened on Nambé Pueblo as the first Tesla center in New Mexico.
The center took over a building formerly occupied by a casino.
Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the partnership between Nambé Pueblo and Tesla.
New Mexico is one of a few states prohibiting the direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through a third-party dealership. However, the law does not apply to tribal land, where the center is located.
