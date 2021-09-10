First Tesla sales and service center in New Mexico set to open | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

First Tesla sales and service center in New Mexico set to open

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 10, 2021 12:12 PM
Created: September 10, 2021 12:06 PM

NAMBE, N.M. – The first Tesla sales and service center has opened on Nambé Pueblo as the first Tesla center in New Mexico.

The center took over a building formerly occupied by a casino.

Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the partnership between Nambé Pueblo and Tesla.

New Mexico is one of a few states prohibiting the direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through a third-party dealership. However, the law does not apply to tribal land, where the center is located. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Misperceptions about Elephant Butte water levels hurt tourism
Misperceptions about Elephant Butte water levels hurt tourism