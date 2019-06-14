Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River | KOB 4
Advertisement

Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River

Ryan Laughlin
June 15, 2019 09:13 AM

PECOS, N.M. — Last year water levels were so low that there were actually fish die-offs in Pecos. Now that the water has returned, the Lisboa Fish Hatchery is working to make sure the fish return, too. 

Advertisement

The hatchery is the oldest state-run facility in New Mexico. 

"Water levels have been coming up and our hatchery staff is out there on a regular basis checking water quality and making sure that it's sustainable for our fish species," said Francina Martinez, manager at the hatchery. She looks over roughly 85,000 fish.  

According to Tristanna Bickford, the communication director for New Mexico Game and Fish, the low water and low oxygen last year led to dead fish. Thankfully, the snow this year is good news for the fish. 

"There's still quite a bit of snow up in the mountains if you get out and look around," Bickford said. 

More water also means more angling opportunities – and the hatchery is partially funded from anglers buying fishing licenses. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 15, 2019 09:13 AM
Created: June 14, 2019 08:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family continues search for missing Farmington woman
Family continues search for missing Farmington woman
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
APD investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
APD investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Man accused of kidnapping, raping girlfriend goes missing
Man accused of kidnapping, raping girlfriend goes missing
Advertisement




New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
New Mexico delegates want postal problems addressed
New Mexico delegates want postal problems addressed
Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River
Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
Inspirational messages found on trail in NW Albuquerque
Inspirational messages found on trail in NW Albuquerque