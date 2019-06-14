Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River
PECOS, N.M. — Last year water levels were so low that there were actually fish die-offs in Pecos. Now that the water has returned, the Lisboa Fish Hatchery is working to make sure the fish return, too.
The hatchery is the oldest state-run facility in New Mexico.
"Water levels have been coming up and our hatchery staff is out there on a regular basis checking water quality and making sure that it's sustainable for our fish species," said Francina Martinez, manager at the hatchery. She looks over roughly 85,000 fish.
According to Tristanna Bickford, the communication director for New Mexico Game and Fish, the low water and low oxygen last year led to dead fish. Thankfully, the snow this year is good news for the fish.
"There's still quite a bit of snow up in the mountains if you get out and look around," Bickford said.
More water also means more angling opportunities – and the hatchery is partially funded from anglers buying fishing licenses.
