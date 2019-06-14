Fish will make a comeback at the Pecos River

According to Tristanna Bickford, the communication director for New Mexico Game and Fish, the low water and low oxygen last year led to dead fish. Thankfully, the snow this year is good news for the fish.

"There's still quite a bit of snow up in the mountains if you get out and look around," Bickford said.

More water also means more angling opportunities – and the hatchery is partially funded from anglers buying fishing licenses.