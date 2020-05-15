Fitness guru helps people stay fit while stuck at home

“I did sports my whole life, you know, growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, you know, being active is super normal. I moved to college in San Diego State. I didn’t play collegiate level sports, and I just basically fell into the typical college girl lifestyle,” explained Katie. “I was unhealthy and I didn't exercise, and it was the first time in my life where I felt like I was unhappy with the way that I was looking and feeling on the inside.”

Corio decided to change that. She went to the gym, fell back in love with fitness, got a degree in kinesiology and became a full time fitness guru.