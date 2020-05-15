Fitness guru helps people stay fit while stuck at home

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Katie Corio, born and raised in New Mexico, is a fitness guru now based in San Diego.
Just last week, KOB 4 did a story about her 108 year old grandpa beating COVID-19!
“I did sports my whole life, you know, growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, you know, being active is super normal. I moved to college in San Diego State. I didn’t play collegiate level sports, and I just basically fell into the typical college girl lifestyle,” explained Katie. “I was unhealthy and I didn't exercise, and it was the first time in my life where I felt like I was unhappy with the way that I was looking and feeling on the inside.”
Corio decided to change that. She went to the gym, fell back in love with fitness, got a degree in kinesiology and became a full time fitness guru.
“Grampy always tells us that health is the most important thing. It is the best gift that you can give yourself. So really being intentional about taking time to be healthy and eat right, and exercise,” said Corio.
