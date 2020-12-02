Five new sites in NM to offer oral COVID-19 testing | KOB 4
Five new sites in NM to offer oral COVID-19 testing

Five new sites in NM to offer oral COVID-19 testing

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 02, 2020 03:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health is adding five new sites that will offer oral COVID-19 testing.

The sites, in addition to Balloon Fiesta Park, include:

  • Judy Nelson Elementary School – 40 CR 6580, Kirtland, NM 87417, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Northern New Mexico College – 921 N Paseo De Onate, Española, NM 87532 (east entrance off Railroad Ave,) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Daniel Fernandez Park – 1103 NM-314, Los Lunas, New Mexico 87031, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Rio Rancho High School – 301 Loma Colorado Dr NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Opens Friday, 12/4: Starmax – 333 N Country Club Rd, Deming, NM 88030, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Local, state, and New Mexico National Guard staff will be at the sites to make sure the samples are properly collected.

The state says the Curative, self-collected, swab tests are demonstrated to be at least as accurate as the nasal swab tests.


