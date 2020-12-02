Five new sites in NM to offer oral COVID-19 testing

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 02, 2020 03:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health is adding five new sites that will offer oral COVID-19 testing.
The sites, in addition to Balloon Fiesta Park, include:
Local, state, and New Mexico National Guard staff will be at the sites to make sure the samples are properly collected.
The state says the Curative, self-collected, swab tests are demonstrated to be at least as accurate as the nasal swab tests.
