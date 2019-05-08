Fix on the way for Nambe acequia

"It's something very depressing,” Quintana said. “This acequia has been here for many, many years and for some reason, people just don't have respect for them.”

Quintana believes a tree trimming crew left debris in the acequia, causing it to back-up and low out the side.

He was forced to shut of the water to prevent further damage, a big problem for about 120 land-owners who rely on the water.

“If we don't get any water within the next week or two, most of their plants, if they have gardens, or whatever, they're going to all die,” Quintana said. “And also they need water for their trees and livestock."

Quintana estimates that it will cost around $10,000 to fix.

The general manager of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, which hired the tree trimming company, said she doesn’t believe they caused the damage.

She said the debris appeared to be old. However, she said the cooperative and the tree trimming company have still agreed to cover the costs to repair the acequia.