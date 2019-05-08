Fix on the way for Nambe acequia | KOB 4
Fix on the way for Nambe acequia

Kai Porter
May 08, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 100 families in Nambe, north of Santa Fe, are dealing with a water problem, but a fix appears to be on the way.

The acequia was heavily damaged over the weekend, leaving neighbors with no way to irrigate their land.

Narciso Quintana, the mayordomo of the Acequia de la Comunidad in Nambe, said he’s never experienced anything like the 30 years he’s managed the acequia.

"It's something very depressing,” Quintana said. “This acequia has been here for many, many years and for some reason, people just don't have respect for them.”

Quintana believes a tree trimming crew left debris in the acequia, causing it to back-up and low out the side.

He was forced to shut of the water to prevent further damage, a big problem for about 120 land-owners who rely on the water.

“If we don't get any water within the next week or two, most of their plants, if they have gardens, or whatever, they're going to all die,” Quintana said. “And also they need water for their trees and livestock."

Quintana estimates that it will cost around $10,000 to fix.

The general manager of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, which hired the tree trimming company, said she doesn’t believe they caused the damage.

She said the debris appeared to be old. However, she said the cooperative and the tree trimming company have still agreed to cover the costs to repair the acequia.

Kai Porter


Updated: May 08, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 04:20 PM

