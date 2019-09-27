Flags at half-staff for New Mexico state senator | KOB 4
The Associated Press
September 27, 2019 01:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Flags across New Mexico are at half-staff in honor of state Sen. Carlos Cisneros, who died earlier this month of a heart attack.
    
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags lowered Friday in recognition of the long-time lawmaker lying in state. The senator's casket, blanketed by a white cloth adorned with the state seal, was in place in the Rotunda for a public viewing.
    
A funnel service is scheduled Saturday at a church in Santa Fe.
    
Cisneros had recently announced his bid for re-election to represent a vast district that stretches from the state line with Colorado to the outskirts of Los Alamos, including Taos, Peñasco, Truchas and Pojoaque Pueblo.
    
Cisneros first won election to the Senate in 1984 and went on to play a leading role in annual budget negotiations.

