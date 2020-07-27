Flash flooding causes damage in T or C | KOB 4
Flash flooding causes damage in T or C

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 27, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 04:19 PM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.- Flash flooding caused a significant amount of damaging in the Truth or Consequences area.

Paul Tooley, the Sierra County emergency services administrator and T or C fire chief, said water knocked over fences on South Broadway.

"We found a small dam up in that area that actually got breached,” he said. "It got deep enough there-- about 20 feet, and was pouring water all the way down Hyde Street. all the way into the ball fields down towards the river.”

Several homes were damaged, but no one was hurt, according to Tooley.

Moving forward, Tooley wants people to be careful when it rains.

"The big thing now is if you don’t know what’s on the other side or how deep it is, turn around, don’t drown," he said.

Tooley said the city is working on an emergency flood declaration through FEMA to obtain funds for repairs. 


