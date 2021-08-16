Flood-affected area in Doña Ana County deemed safe to return to

Doña Ana County officials recommend looking out for if the home is visibly leaning, a wall or roof shifted or collapsed, door not fully opening or close because of damaged walls, broken windows from shifting walls, large debris, an odor of propane or natural, no electricity and to make sure circuit breakers are all in the "On" position, as well as that there is no water in the circuit breaker and the outlets are not under water.

Officials also recommend walking through the structure and making a list of damages throughout the house. It is also recommended to take pictures in the house and to pay close attention to any debris inside, water marks on the walls and other obvious damage signs.

Governor Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency Sunday in Doña Ana County.