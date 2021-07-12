Flooding, mudslide prompts closure of US 70

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 12, 2021 10:48 AM
Created: July 12, 2021 10:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In southern New Mexico, U.S. Highway 70 is closed at San Augustin Pass due to flooding from overnight storms.
The closure stretches from NASA Road to the entrance of White Sands Missile Range.
Crews are using heavy equipment to clear out mud and debris.
New Mexico Department of Transportation officials expect the highway to reopen Monday night, but they say drivers will have to take it slow until the end of the week.
