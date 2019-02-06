Florists feeling the Valentine's Day pressure | KOB 4
Florists feeling the Valentine's Day pressure

Casey Torres
February 07, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The main location for Peoples Flower Shops on Candelaria Road is prepping for their biggest day of the year: Valentine’s Day.

Joshua Glass, the vice president Peoples Flower Shops, said that all of the employees feel the Valentine’s Day pressure.

He said thousands of orders are placed each year for the holiday.

Seven days out from Valentine's Day, florists are waiting on 33,000 roses to arrive. They will use the flowers to create arrangements.

Glass said production lines will start up on the weekend, kicking off the 12-hour-long work days.

Ten times the normal staff will help. Extra contract drivers will deliver different flower arrangements. He said flowers are being flown in from South America. Truckers are driving flowers from Miami and California.

“We’re not delivering flowers. We’re delivering a message from one person to another person, and the flowers just go along with that message,” said Glass. “And that’s really what’s important.”

Casey Torres


Updated: February 07, 2019 05:54 AM
Created: February 06, 2019 08:38 PM

