Florists feeling the Valentine's Day pressure

Seven days out from Valentine's Day, florists are waiting on 33,000 roses to arrive. They will use the flowers to create arrangements.

Glass said production lines will start up on the weekend, kicking off the 12-hour-long work days.

Ten times the normal staff will help. Extra contract drivers will deliver different flower arrangements. He said flowers are being flown in from South America. Truckers are driving flowers from Miami and California.

“We’re not delivering flowers. We’re delivering a message from one person to another person, and the flowers just go along with that message,” said Glass. “And that’s really what’s important.”