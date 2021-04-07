Following food truck success, former firefighter opens restaurant in Roswell

“I left a six-figure job to start this, so you know this is like sweet to get to where I’m at now,” he said.

The restaurant is filled with memorabilia from his firefighting days. And he says he loves getting to see customers enjoy his food.

Kathy and Marc Andrus knew about the food truck. They’re happy to now visit the restaurant.

“It’s cool and it’s also good this part of town, it needed to see some development, it’s great it’s a nice location and a really nice building” Marc said.

They opted for the classic green chile burger, which is part of the extended menu at this location. Paul says they’ll be adding beer and wine soon. Thompson said the shift from food truck to restaurant wasn’t that hard.

“We have some extra hands around here obviously we have a few more bills but really it’s the same concept just putting out good barbeque and making sure everyone is satisfied with it“ Thompson said.

With the new place open, they still plan to keep the original food truck going. And as for the public’s reaction-

‘It’s really good”

It seems to be off to a good start.

