Following his time in US Senate, Udall plans to continue in public service

Udall has served in an elected office serving New Mexico for more than thirty years. In 1990, he was elected as the state’s Attorney General. In 1998, he was elected to represent New Mexico’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and in 2008, he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Chris Ramirez: When you came into the senate you took the seat that was vacated by Senator Pete Domenici. Across the state Senator Domenici had a lot of admiration and a lot of love and people were really cheering him on as he was going through his battles with his health.

Tom Udall: Well, I was in the U.S. House for 10 years, and I'd worked very closely with Senator Domenici on a variety of issues. One of the big ones I can think of is when Los Alamos had the fires, and 400 people were evacuated from their homes, their homes burned down. People were evacuated off the hill. It was working with Senator Domenici, Senator Bingaman, and the House members that were in the House with me to craft a bill that we could get done.

Udall developed a reputation in New Mexico and beyond for being a steward of public lands and creating legislation for a cleaner environment.

Chris Ramirez: When you look back at your time in Congress, what is your single greatest achievement? What do you what are you most proud of?

Tom Udall: Well, I don't know that I would really narrow it down like that. But if I had to pick one, it would be what we did legislating on the Toxic Substances Control Act. And part of the reason is because in New Mexico, the exposure to toxic substances and environmental justice issues impacts our poor communities. They are impacted by things like (harmful) chemicals, and we were able to pull people together, get a piece of legislation done over three years. Many of the outside groups and commentators said this was the biggest piece of environmental legislation that had passed in 25 years. That was a good solid achievement.

Tom Udall is known as someone who never got caught up in extreme party politics, something most agree cripples Washington today. Udall consistently demonstrated that the American People came before anything else.

Chris Ramirez: I want to talk about civility in Congress. What have you seen from your first day stepping on to Capitol Hill to what you see today?

Tom Udall: Well, I'm 20 years down the line. And in my assessment is we've gotten more partisan, we're almost to the point now of hyper-partisan, and we've gotten more polarized. And it's really a sad thing to see. It is something that from the beginning, I focused on reform, so we could do our job better.

It’s an issue Udall feels so passionately about, during his farewell speech in December 2020, Udall stated, “the Senate is broken. It's not working for the American people.”

Chris Ramirez: What do you see yourself doing once you leave Capitol Hill?

Tom Udall: Well, I could do a variety of things. I mean, one of the things I really love, and I haven't made any contacts or any tried to pin down any jobs or anything, but I love the teaching part of my job. One of the key functions, I think of a senator is working with your constituents to bring to bear all of the facts around the issue and teach them what is at stake and then get their input to decide where we go from here.

Ben Ray Lujan, who had Udall by his side as he was sworn into the U.S. Senate has long admired Udall. Before the election, we asked Lujan what he had learned working alongside Udall for more than a decade.

“Tom has a reputation of bringing people together,” Lujan said. “He's a unifier. He gets to know people personally even Members from across the aisle-- and he's encouraged that of me and everyone else who has had the honor of learning under Tom. He loves our public lands, he loves Mother Earth, and he knows the importance of protecting access to clean water and to clean air, of protecting sacred sites, of getting out and exploring everything that Mother Nature has for us to enjoy. We've not seen the last of Tom Udall’s service. I look forward to the next chapter of his service to the people of New Mexico and of America.”

Udall retired from the U.S. Senate respected by his colleagues in Washington D.C. and respected by the millions of constituents he served in three decades of public service.