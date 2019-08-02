Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder | KOB 4
Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder

Megan Abundis
August 02, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A mother and Rio Rancho High School teacher is now a professional bodybuilder.

Melissa Marks recently earned her professional card with the International Federation of Bodybuilding.

“This is like the Super Bowl of bodybuilding,” she said. “It's the biggest thing we can get to."

Despite Marks’ accomplishment, she said there was something missing from the moment she dreamed about.

Her husband, Nathan, died by suicide in 2017.

She said Nathan is remembered as a man who was always willing to help, but not get the help for himself.

“We forget the people that are left behind after the suicide, the pieces Madi and I have had to pick up," Marks said.

Marks found love and strength from the bodybuilding community.

“I could smile and laugh and it was okay and no judgement,” she said. “The support from this gym was amazing."

Marks said her next mission is to compete in a pro figure show.

