Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours

The U.S. Congress set aside $1.5 billion to help tribal communities across the country, but in the Navajo Nation, Nez said there is still a shortage of life-saving equipment, including ventilators.

"We have about 50 now, we just got another 50-- so a little over 100," he said. "So, we'll need at least another hundred."

The Navajo Nation also has a need for personal protective equipment and health care workers.

"What we want to ask for is some volunteers throughout the country, those that can come to our nation, to help relieve our team, so they can get rested up," Nez said.

