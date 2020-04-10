Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 10, 2020 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation will go on lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 558 cases of COVID-19 had been reported on the Navajo Nation, and 22 people died from the virus.
The Navajo Nation had already implemented nightly curfews, but the region will go on a 57-hour lockdown, starting Friday at 8 p.m.
"Whatever laws we can use, we're going to do that for the health and well-being of the Navajo people," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a first responder who tested positive for the virus.
The U.S. Congress set aside $1.5 billion to help tribal communities across the country, but in the Navajo Nation, Nez said there is still a shortage of life-saving equipment, including ventilators.
"We have about 50 now, we just got another 50-- so a little over 100," he said. "So, we'll need at least another hundred."
The Navajo Nation also has a need for personal protective equipment and health care workers.
"What we want to ask for is some volunteers throughout the country, those that can come to our nation, to help relieve our team, so they can get rested up," Nez said.
