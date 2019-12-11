Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again | KOB 4
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again

December 11, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A repeat offender who was released from jail after a rape and kidnapping charge was arrested again.

Bosque Farms police arrested David Layman Tuesday night.

A complaint says an officer pulled Layman over after he stopped in the middle of the road.

Layman told the officer he smoked crack, and had some on him as well. 

He was arrested for DWI.

The arrest came weeks after he was charged for rape and kidnapping.

The district attorney's office filed for a pretrial detention hearing in that case.

However, District Court Judge James Sanchez ordered Layman to be released to Pretrial Services. Layman was required to wear a GPS monitor.

Court records show he has an extensive criminal record that dates back to 1987.


