Food and supplies delivered to Navajo Nation amid 57-hour weekend lockdown

"We try to help out like the elderly first and then from there we'll go to the ones that don't have food. We let the community know if they want some food to come over and pick up the food,” Johnson said.

The Santa Fe Fiesta Council organized the food drive and its president, Aaron Garcia, said they hope to help about 250 people with the donations collection.

"And we're here trying to make a difference in the community to be able to assist people in need and just trying to make a difference and working with people,” Garcia said.

This is the third food drive the Santa Fe Fiesta Council has held since the pandemic started, and they said they’re planning more in the future.

Garcia said the community has always been willing to pitch in.

"We had an individual come out, even though they lost their job they still came out to provide some food for us. So I'm very blessed for our community and people that support us in these type of events,” he said.