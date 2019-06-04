Food delivery app to launch in Santa Fe, offer up 100 jobs
Marian Camacho
June 04, 2019 11:57 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - A new food delivery app is launching in Santa Fe this week, bringing with it more than 100 jobs.
Waitr allows users to browse through menus of local restaurants, that use the app, and purchase meals to be delivered directly to them via a driving service for a $5 flat fee delivery charge plus the cost of the meal.
According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the app will officially launch in Santa Fe on Thursday.
Jobs available include for drivers and a minimum of three managerial positions.
Waitr drivers will be paid $12 to $18 per hour. Drivers are also allowed to keep 100-percent of their tips.
The company told Business First that 40 Santa Fe restaurants have signed on so far to offer food for delivery. Click here to see the full list of restaurants.
