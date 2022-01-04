Football player kills teammate at New Year's Eve party

An arrest warrant shows they were partying at Sanchez's house. Sanchez told police he had a couple beers and a couple shots before "getting agitated and angry" because some people were throwing garbage on the floor. He reportedly went to his parents' room to grab a hunting rifle, pulled the bolt back four times, and believed it was unloaded before he pointed it at Vigil's head and pulled the trigger.

Sanchez was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge. Police will continue to investigate who owned the gun and how it was accessed. The case will be prosecuted by the district attorney in Taos because of a conflict of interest in Las Vegas.

"We're committed to learning the facts of what led up to the shooting," Soriano said.