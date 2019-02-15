Forecast still sunny for New Mexico state income | KOB 4
Forecast still sunny for New Mexico state income

The Associated Press
February 15, 2019 03:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State economists are predicting a $1.1 billion general fund surplus for the coming fiscal year as oil production in New Mexico continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Released on Friday, the forecast for state government income reflects negligible changes from the previous projection in December. State legislators are counting on new money as they craft a state budget that boosts annual spending on public education by more than $400 million in response to a court order and concerns about troubled public schools.

State income linked to a booming oil sector in the state's southeast corner is offsetting reduced revenues from investment returns and forecasts for lower in future years on the state's taxes on sales and business services.

Economists from three state agencies and the Legislature wrote the forecast.

Created: February 15, 2019 03:36 PM

