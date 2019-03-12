Forecasters: Dangerous storm to hit much of New Mexico

The National Weather Service also says tornadoes are possible in east-central and southeast New Mexico south of Interstate 40 and east of U.S. 54 on Tuesday afternoon and evening and that dangerously high winds with gusts up to 75 mph (121 kph) are expected across much of central and eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, winds could be strong enough to flip tractor-trailer rigs and other high-profile vehicles. Other possible hazards include power outages and downed trees.