Forest official cites rising risk of human-caused wildfires

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The top administrator of a national forest in northern New Mexico says there’s an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires due to drying conditions and negligence by some forest visitors.

Carson National Forest Supervisor James Duran said there’s a high fire danger in the 2,340-square-mile (6,070-square-kilometer) forest headquartered in Taos as it is visited by many people weary of staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.