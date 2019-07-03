Forest Service officials voice holiday weekend fire concerns

Just last week KOB reported that 45 abandoned campfires were found by Santa Fe National Forest officials a couple of weekends ago. Even though the number dropped dramatically to just 11 in last weekend, officials remain concerned about the risk of fires due to the large amount of visitors expected this weekend.

“Thanks to good moisture through the winter and into June, we are not in fire restrictions this year,” Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore said. “But the forest can and will burn. And if your abandoned campfire causes a 1-acre fire, a 100-acre fire or a 10,000-acre fire, you have put the lives of firefighters at risk. We are asking everyone to make sure their campfires are dead out before they head for home.”