Forest Service thanks campers for responsible holiday weekend
Marian Camacho
July 08, 2019 12:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Forest Service is praising holiday campers after only five abandoned campfires were found over the Fourth of July weekend.
Officials with the Santa Fe National Forest say that's a huge improvement over recent counts of 45 just a couple of weekends ago and another 11 in the last weekend of June.
“Good snowpack and a wet spring may have delayed the onset of fire season in Northern New Mexico, but we are definitely there now,” Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore said. “And with the monsoon season, we are going to see more lightning-caused fires. So we really appreciate the effort folks made over the Fourth of July to put their campfires completely out before they packed up and headed for home.”
No fire restrictions are in place on the Santa Fe National Forest.
