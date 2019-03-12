Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM

"Shut off the camera. Please. Shut it off because I am not going to do an interview,” Griego said.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas charged Griego with one count of criminal sexual penetration.

The arrest warrant details an account from a female who told investigators that Griego raped her while she was a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School.

She claims Griego was violent. In one instance, she claims Griego raped her while pushing her face into a table, breaking her nose.

“These were not just sexual misconduct cases, these were rape cases, these were acts of violence that many of these victims are still now dealing with-- pain and suffering and they deserve justice,” Balderas said.

Griego will appear in court Wednesday.

Balderas will seek to have Griego held pending trial.