Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former Catholic priest who is accused of rape was arrested at his home in Las Vegas Tuesday.
Court records allege Father Sabine Griego sexually assaulted 38 children in New Mexico from the mid-1960s through the early 1990s.
"Shut off the camera. Please. Shut it off because I am not going to do an interview,” Griego said.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas charged Griego with one count of criminal sexual penetration.
The arrest warrant details an account from a female who told investigators that Griego raped her while she was a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School.
She claims Griego was violent. In one instance, she claims Griego raped her while pushing her face into a table, breaking her nose.
“These were not just sexual misconduct cases, these were rape cases, these were acts of violence that many of these victims are still now dealing with-- pain and suffering and they deserve justice,” Balderas said.
Griego will appear in court Wednesday.
Balderas will seek to have Griego held pending trial.
