Former, current CYFD employees investigated for crimes | KOB 4
Former, current CYFD employees investigated for crimes

KOB Web Staff
March 20, 2019 11:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former social worker with New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) is being investigated for child abuse and delinquency of a child.

Police say Natalie Nicotine is accused of driving a juvenile to court while drunk in September.

She's also accused of asking a juvenile for money and taking another teenager to buy marijuana.

Three other CYFD employees, county office manager Christina Nuanes, acting county officer manager Navidad Posada and field deputy director Sarah Blackwell, are being investigated for failure to report child abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman who reported Nicotine to police said she was asked by her supervisors to not have the court incident investigated and to hold off on reporting it due to "employee confidentiality."

Updated: March 20, 2019 11:01 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 09:34 PM

